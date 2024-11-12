© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

A small town in Ohio embraces butterflies to symbolize change and recovery

By Nick Swartsell
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:09 PM EST

One small Ohio town designed a butterfly garden as a symbol of recovery for former flood land and for people who have struggled with addiction.

