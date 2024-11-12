A small town in Ohio embraces butterflies to symbolize change and recovery
One small Ohio town designed a butterfly garden as a symbol of recovery for former flood land and for people who have struggled with addiction.
Copyright 2024 NPR
One small Ohio town designed a butterfly garden as a symbol of recovery for former flood land and for people who have struggled with addiction.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.