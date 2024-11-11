Morning news brief
Republicans won the White House and Senate and maybe the House. Does Donald Trump’s win threaten the future of Obamacare? Israel’s ousted defense minister says there’s nothing more to achieve in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Republicans won the White House and Senate and maybe the House. Does Donald Trump’s win threaten the future of Obamacare? Israel’s ousted defense minister says there’s nothing more to achieve in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.