100 years ago a female governor was elected. Is it time for a female president?
On Nov. 4, 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected to become Wyoming's governor, the first time a woman held a governorship in the United States.
Copyright 2024 NPR
On Nov. 4, 1924, Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected to become Wyoming's governor, the first time a woman held a governorship in the United States.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.