© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get caught up before Election Day - find all of our election coverage here!

Trump vs. Harris: Plans to address housing issues

By Laurel Wamsley
Published October 31, 2024 at 4:54 PM EDT

Housing costs are a top issue for many Americans. Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have proposed different ideas for addressing the country's housing woes.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Laurel Wamsley
Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
See stories by Laurel Wamsley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.