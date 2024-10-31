Trump vs. Harris: Plans to address housing issues
Housing costs are a top issue for many Americans. Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have proposed different ideas for addressing the country's housing woes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Housing costs are a top issue for many Americans. Former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have proposed different ideas for addressing the country's housing woes.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.