After setting a home run record, the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman named World Series MVP

To Freddie Freeman, history felt like floating.

"It felt like nothing. I was just floating," he said when asked to describe the sensation of hitting the first walk-off grand slam the World Series had ever seen.

Freeman's historic exclamation point on Game 1 of this year's series between his Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees was an all-time highlight by itself — "as good as it gets," Freeman said afterward.

"It might be the greatest baseball moment I've ever witnessed," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. "And I've witnessed some great ones."

But Freeman's Game 1 grand slam was only the start of an all-time World Series performance by the Dodgers' first baseman, who was named the series' Most Valuable Player after Los Angeles clinched the title with a 7-6 win in Game 5.

Freeman set a major league record for most consecutive World Series games with a home run — a streak of six that began with the last two games of his appearance in the 2021 series with the Atlanta Braves and continued with the first four games against the Yankees.

His streak ended in Game 5, but Freeman's two-RBI single in the fifth inning was key to the Dodgers' comeback victory. His 12 runs batted in across the five-game series tied a World Series record set in 1960.

Overcoming challenges in 2024

His resume was already enough for a spot in Cooperstown at the National Baseball Hall of Fame — the 2020 NL MVP, eight All-Star appearances, one Gold Glove and three Silver Slugger awards and the 2021 World Series ring.

But this year had been a struggle, by Freeman's own account. The 35-year-old had missed time earlier in the season when his three-year-old son Maximus was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

One morning in July, Max woke up with a limp that rapidly worsened; by nighttime, he couldn't walk anymore, Freeman recalled during an emotional press conference in August. Eventually, the toddler was hospitalized and had to be placed on a ventilator.

"No one should have to go through this, especially a three-year-old," Freeman said then. "I don't know how many times [my wife] and I said, 'We wish we could switch.'" He missed eight games before returning to the lineup once his son's condition began to improve.

Then, Freeman sprained his ankle in late September during a game against the San Diego Padres, an injury that affected his offensive performance during the Dodgers' first two playoff series.

Now, his son is expected to make a full recovery, and his ankle is improving, Freeman said. "It's been a lot these last few months," he said Friday. "But things have been going so well at home. Max has been doing great."

During the World Series, as Freeman electrified fans and the dugout alike night after night with his home runs, there was one person for whom it was especially meaningful.

After the Game 1 grand slam, Freeman rounded the bases then ran to the stands to greet his father, who was sitting near home plate.

"He's been throwing me batting practice since I can remember. My swing is because of him. My approach is because of him. I am who I am because of him," Freeman said.

"If he didn't throw me batting practice, if he didn't love the game of baseball, I wouldn't be here playing this game," he said. "So that's Fred Freeman's moment right there."

For the rest of the Dodgers, their teammate's journey has been another source of motivation.

"When you see what Freddie's gone through with his ankle injury, and how early he's getting there, and the time he's taken away from his family, especially with what has gone on this year — it makes everyone want to jump on board," pitcher Jack Flaherty said after Game 3.

"When you do things the right way, you play the right way, you're a good teammate, I believe the game honors you. And tonight Freddie was honored," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Game 1. "It's been a trying year for him but to his credit, he's found a way to keep moving forward for his teammates. So I couldn't be happier."

