'Hateful': CT's Puerto Rican community blasts 'floating island of garbage' remarks at Trump rally

Members of Connecticut’s Puerto Rican community — one of the largest in the U.S. — are condemning comments made at a weekend rally for former President Donald Trump, where a comedian called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

Various state lawmakers called the comments hateful and racist.

Connecticut’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus said in a statement that it “unequivocally rejects the hateful and divisive rhetoric that was on display at Madison Square Garden.”

“Unfortunately, the MAGA movement’s racism and xenophobia reached a fever pitch on Sunday during a crude rally at Madison Square Garden,” the group said. “The statements of the former president and his supporters do not constitute politics. They are not arguments made in service of some discernible policy goal, nor are they intended to unify our country for the benefit of American citizens. They are simply hateful. They are racist. They serve to dehumanize and belittle our communities. And they stand in stark opposition to the values taught by the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths — in addition to countless others.”

The group also noted: “Puerto Ricans are citizens of the United States. They serve in our armed forces, they pay taxes and they are our neighbors. They are not garbage.”

Connecticut is home to about 300,000 residents of Puerto Rican descent. The state has the highest percentage of Puerto Ricans per capita of any state in the U.S. — about 8% of Connecticut residents are Puerto Rican. In Connecticut, Puerto Ricans make up the largest Latino group.

State Rep. Juan Candelaria, who is Puerto Rican, said he found the comments disrespectful and was offended they were used on a national platform. He said Trump should apologize for the comedian’s comments.

"If you listen to what's supposed to be called a joke, which we don't see that as a joke at all … basically referring that all Puerto Ricans are trash, dehumanizing Puerto Ricans in a national format," Candelaria said in an interview with Connecticut Public.

Connecticut state Rep. Minnie Gonzalez, (D-Hartford) joined Candelaria (D-New Haven) in issuing a statement on behalf of the Puerto Rican and Latino Caucus in response to the remarks made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at the rally in New York City.

“It’s disheartening to see any public figure, especially a comedian with influence, resort to harmful remarks about Puerto Rico and Latin Americans,” they said. “Humor, at its best, challenges and entertains, but it should never cross into disrespect. However, some jokes go beyond satire and cannot be accepted without addressing them, especially if said at a political rally for our nation’s highest office.”

They also noted: “Despite challenges like limited political representation, Puerto Ricans continue to exemplify loyalty and courage, embodying a deep commitment to freedom and democracy.”

Parade leaders: Comments are an 'insult'

In Hartford, leaders of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade said they condemned the "outrageous, racist and misinformed statement about Puerto Rico."

Sammy Vega Jr., one of the parade organizers, was watching the Trump rally on TV with his 15-year-old daughter. Vega said he used the opportunity to teach her the importance of educating others on their culture and being politically active.

“Enough is enough," Vega told Connecticut Public. "That's why we're going to use our knowledge and power to educate the public and to come out and vote.”

Vega says Puerto Ricans have contributed greatly to the U.S. and should be respected.

“We are U.S. citizens that have given a lot to the United States," Vega said. "We have produced many doctors, engineers, police officers — you name it, professionals.”

In their statement, Hartford parade leaders said that people choose to "speak with ignorance about Puerto Rico, spewing garbage statements. This insult will not diminish who we are or what we represent but should remind us the critical importance of voting on November 5th."

Trump's campaign reacts

Puerto Rican communities across New England and the rest of the U.S. were also blasting the remarks made at the rally. In Massachusetts, leaders described the comments as offensive and hateful. About 300,000 people in Massachusetts are of Puerto Rican descent. In Holyoke, about half of the city's population is of Puerto Rican descent.

In a rare move late Sunday, the Trump campaign distanced itself from the Hinchcliffe's remarks on Puerto Rico.

Trump’s vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance, was asked about the insult during an appearance in Wausau, Wisconsin.

“Maybe it’s a stupid racist joke, as you said. Maybe it’s not. I haven’t seen it. I’m not going to comment on the specifics of the joke,” Vance said. “But I think that we have to stop getting so offended at every little thing.”

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign released an ad that will run online in battleground states targeting Puerto Rican voters and highlighting the comedian’s remarks. Nearly 1 million Puerto Ricans live in battleground states.

The rally comments landed Harris a show of support from Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny and prompted reactions from Republicans in Florida and in Puerto Rico.

This story will be updated.

Connecticut Public's Eric Aasen and the Associated Press contributed to this report.