The U.K.'s surfers against sewage
Privatized U.K. water utilities have failed to upgrade Victorian plumbing, and 75% of U.K. rivers now contain unsafe levels of raw sewage. A group of athlete-activists are lobbying for change.
Copyright 2024 NPR
