Donald Trump is doubling down on threats against those he sees as his enemies
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Hogan Gidley, a former press secretary for the Trump campaign, about the GOP's message in the final days of the race.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Hogan Gidley, a former press secretary for the Trump campaign, about the GOP's message in the final days of the race.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.