Anthony’s Italian Coffee and Chocolate House in South Philly hosts 'Morning Edition'
Our "We The Voters" series continues in Philadelphia, Pa. The owner of a South Philadelphia coffee shop talks about his Italian family roots.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Our "We The Voters" series continues in Philadelphia, Pa. The owner of a South Philadelphia coffee shop talks about his Italian family roots.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.