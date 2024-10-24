© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚗 🚗 🚗 Donate your old vehicle to NHPR and support local, independent journalism. It's easy and free!

Anthony’s Italian Coffee and Chocolate House in South Philly hosts 'Morning Edition'

By Hosts
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:46 AM EDT

Our "We The Voters" series continues in Philadelphia, Pa. The owner of a South Philadelphia coffee shop talks about his Italian family roots.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.