Tagovailoa rejects calls to retire after 3rd official concussion of his NFL career
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday -- after sitting out the past month following another concussion.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday -- after sitting out the past month following another concussion.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.