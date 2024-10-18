© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚗 🚗 🚗 Donate your old vehicle to NHPR and support local, independent journalism. It's easy and free!

NH News Recap: State Supreme Court Justice and former state Senator indicted

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published October 18, 2024 at 10:06 AM EDT
New Hampshire Supreme Court, Concord, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Supreme Court, Concord, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

The longtime head of New Hampshire’s Port Authority, Geno Marconi, has been indicted for alleged witness tampering, retaliation and other charges. His wife, Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi was also indicted this week for allegedly trying to intervene in that investigation. She is a New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice.

And former state Sen. Andy Sanborn was arrested this week for allegedly stealing pandemic relief funding. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Politics NH Supreme Court
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.