NH News Recap: State Supreme Court Justice and former state Senator indicted

The longtime head of New Hampshire’s Port Authority, Geno Marconi, has been indicted for alleged witness tampering, retaliation and other charges. His wife, Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi was also indicted this week for allegedly trying to intervene in that investigation. She is a New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice.

And former state Sen. Andy Sanborn was arrested this week for allegedly stealing pandemic relief funding. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

