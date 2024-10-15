Morning news brief
Israel considers a plan involving moving civilians from northern Gaza. Vice President Harris pushes to court Black voters -- specifically men. Zillow will now show climate risk data on home listings.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Israel considers a plan involving moving civilians from northern Gaza. Vice President Harris pushes to court Black voters -- specifically men. Zillow will now show climate risk data on home listings.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.