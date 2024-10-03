The Israel-Iran conflict has caused oil prices to rise, though less than expected
Crude oil prices have risen as Iran and Israel trade attacks, but not as much as you might expect. Traders are weighing risks of several kinds.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Crude oil prices have risen as Iran and Israel trade attacks, but not as much as you might expect. Traders are weighing risks of several kinds.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.