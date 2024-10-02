Why Trump's latest speeches are causing controversy
On the night that Vance was in the spotlight at the vice presidential debate, Trump had a couple of speeches. His appearances have ramped up as people get ready to vote.
Copyright 2024 NPR
On the night that Vance was in the spotlight at the vice presidential debate, Trump had a couple of speeches. His appearances have ramped up as people get ready to vote.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.