Two detectives cracked the mysterious case of lead poisoning in New York and Bangladesh

By Gabrielle Emanuel
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT

Half of children in low- and middle-income countries have concerning levels of lead in their blood. A team of scientists and NYC detectives figured out one of the culprits -- lead was being added to turmeric to make it look brighter. They set out to solve the problem. Now, UNICEF and USAID are taking on the issue of lead poisoning with a $150 million dollar global initiative. We look at how the "lead detectives" cracked a global case involving the spice from Bangladesh. Reporter: Gabrielle Emanuel. Radio editor: Rebecca Davis. For ATC + Newscast (going Monday) NOTE >>>DIGITAL to publish Tuesday morning, Sept. 24.

