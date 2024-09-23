Birmingham police are still searching for suspects in Saturday's mass shooting
Law enforcement in Birmingham, Ala., have put up a record $100,000 reward to help identify those who killed four people and injured 17 Saturday night.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Law enforcement in Birmingham, Ala., have put up a record $100,000 reward to help identify those who killed four people and injured 17 Saturday night.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.