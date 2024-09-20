How President Biden is adjusting to not being in the fight for reelection

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This weekend, President Biden hosts the leaders of Australia, India and Japan for a summit. It happens in Biden's hometown, Wilmington, Del. As his presidency winds down, he's filling his schedule with a mix of the personal and political. Here's NPR senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: President Biden was supposed to be the one debating former President Donald Trump last week. Instead, on debate day, Biden found himself hosting not one, but two events honoring college sports teams.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: National champions, the University of South Carolina.

(CHEERING)

KEITH: Biden is now in the twilight of his presidency and increasingly acknowledges it in public. To one of the winning coaches, he offered this note of optimism, tinged with reality.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: I won't be here next year, but you may be.

(LAUGHTER)

KEITH: Afterward, the president stopped to talk to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House as he headed off to New York City.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: I'm going up for my granddaughter's birthday in New York. Then we're going to watch the debate.

KEITH: Biden has been receding from the spotlight as the campaign marches on, but he still holds the highest office in the land for another four months. And Biden is trying to make the most of it. His chief of staff, Jeffrey Zients, recalls the Sunday morning in July when Biden called to say he was dropping out of the race.

JEFFREY ZIENTS: He immediately turned to planning for the remainder of the term, and he said to me - I remember distinctly - I want this next period of months to be as productive or even more productive than any other period of the administration.

KEITH: This period, the waning months of a presidency, is known as the lame duck. But the term discounts real work that can get done, says Eric Schultz, who worked right up until the end in the Obama White House.

ERIC SCHULTZ: He was very clear that even in our worst days, there will be no other place in life or job or role or platform where you can have as much impact. And so for him, he wanted to leave it all out on the field.

KEITH: Schultz says that feeling may be more acute for Biden and his team, who will have only served for four years instead of eight. Even on the day Biden quit the race, what might have been considered one of the lowest points of Biden's career, he was on the phone, working to secure what would become a major highlight. Ten days later, Biden was on the tarmac as three Americans wrongfully detained in Russia were reunited with their families on U.S. soil. He said the complex multinational prisoner exchange wouldn't have been possible without strong relationships that he nurtured while in office.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: Alliances make a difference. They stepped up. They took a chance for us. It mattered a lot.

KEITH: But most of the things Biden has been doing aren't making big headlines, even as Zients says what he's done will have a big impact.

ZIENTS: He's been certainly on the road. He's been crisscrossing the country. Earlier this month, he made a announcement of the largest investment in rural electrification since FDR. That was in Wisconsin.

KEITH: Westby, Wis., to be exact, where Biden was unburdened enough to reference a long-dead senator.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: First time I was here was about 180 years ago with William Proxmire, and I was a 31-year-old senator. I'm only 40 now, but, you know, please have a seat if you have one.

KEITH: Biden is working to shore up support for legislation he signed that will be a big part of his legacy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: I'm back again today to begin a series of trips and events showing the progress we've made together by our Investing in America agenda.

KEITH: There will be overseas travel, too, for a president who has long had a passion for foreign policy. And he'll be back in the blue wall states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, where Biden has the best chance of helping Vice President Harris' campaign. With time running out, Biden is aware that this election will play a big part in defining how he's remembered.

