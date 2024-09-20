Daniel, Me Estás Matando: Tiny Desk Concert

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

From the opening flourish of its first song, the Mexican band Daniel, Me Estás Matando, aka DMEM, makes it obvious that the group is leaning into the drama and passion of the Latin song style known as bolero . In fact, with just a hint of a raised eyebrow, the band describes its own take as “Boleroglam.”

On DMEM’s first song, it’s as if lead vocalist, drummer and band namesake Daniel Zepeda is mustering up his last bit of emotional courage to spin this tale of heartbreak. Show business schtick aside, what impresses during the group’s turn behind the Desk is the high quality of musicianship from DMEM co-leader and guitarist Iván de La Rioja and the rest of the band. The four part harmonies in only the first two minutes of the opening song reinforce the “heart on the sleeve” emotions of the genre.

If you grew up with this style of boleros, you probably imagine a group of guys in neat, three-piece suits gathered around a mic or the table at your favorite Mexican restaurant. It’s the music of our parents but in the hands and voices of Daniel, Me Estás Matando, the agony of love with these intricate harmonies becomes intergenerational.

SET LIST

“Intro”

“Lo Hice, Te Dejé”

“Es Verdad”

“¿Qué Se Siente Que Me Gustes Tanto?”

“Ya Sé”

MUSICIANS

Fernando Iván Martinez Sosa: electric guitar, vocals, microKORG

Daniel Zepeda Alvírez: drums, vocals

Alonso López Valdés: electric bass

Jorge Alejandro Chacón Rodríguez: acoustic guitar, BGV

Emmanuel Cisneros Solís: Nord synthesizer, vocals

Emily Beth Booher: cello

