Five states planning to execute prisoners this week despite federal moratorium
Despite a federal moratorium, there have already been thirteen state executions this year. And in the next week, five people are scheduled to die.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Despite a federal moratorium, there have already been thirteen state executions this year. And in the next week, five people are scheduled to die.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.