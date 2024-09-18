© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Contribute $60 and an additional $60 will be unlocked instantly!

UMass researchers to study sleep patterns as early warning signs of Alzheimer's disease

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published September 18, 2024 at 1:57 PM EDT
UMass Amherst biomedical engineer Joyita Dutta will study sleep patterns to help flag early signs of Alzheimer's disease.
Courtesy of UMass Amherst news office
UMass Amherst biomedical engineer Joyita Dutta will study sleep patterns to help flag early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

UMass Amherst researchers will soon start tracking sleep patterns among people already at risk of Alzheimer's as a way to flag early signs of the disease.

UMass biomedical engineer Joyita Dutta, lead researcher on the study, said sleep disruption is known to be one early sign of Alzheimer's disease, even before cognitive decline.

"And then once somebody is on the Alzheimer's spectrum, they could actually also move on to having new sleep related disruptions," she said. "So there is a very complex relationship between sleep and dementia that we're still trying to understand."

Dutta said the 5-year study will not be looking at the general population; participants will all have a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's.

They will wear devices that track their sleep and heart rate over long periods of time. That data would then be combined with other neurological and blood tests, in addition to clinical assessments, as a way to help narrow down the search for biomarkers for the disease.

Dutta said new drugs to slow down the progression of Alzheimer's have been shown to work best when the disease is identified early, although she acknowledged that there is debate over the effectiveness of the current medications.

"We are still at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to therapeutics, but it is an emerging area," she said. "So even for recruiting people to clinical trials, we need to target people who are kind of on the verge of developing dementia, but not quite there yet."

The study, which will start recruiting participants this fall, is funded by a $3.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.