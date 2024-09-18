A second wave of explosions has killed and wounded hundreds of people across Lebanon
In Lebanon, there was a fresh wave of explosions of electronic devices that killed at least 14 more people and injured more than 450.
Copyright 2024 NPR
In Lebanon, there was a fresh wave of explosions of electronic devices that killed at least 14 more people and injured more than 450.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.