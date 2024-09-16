© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
***We've shortened our fall drive, but your support is still crucial in helping strengthen communities through local journalism.***

These states will decide the election. We are going to all of them to talk to voters

By NPR Staff
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:28 PM EDT

Just a handful of states will decide the 2024 presidential election.

NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered is going to seven of these states to speak to voters and explore the issues that matter most to them — and gauge how these states are likely to swing in 2024.

Loading...

» Listen on Morning Edition // Find your local station «

» Listen on All Things Considered // Find your local station «

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR National NewsNPR NewsLatest from NPR
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.