FBI investigates what could be the 2nd attempt on Donald Trump's life

By Greg Allen,
Leila Fadel
Published September 16, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT

A man is in custody after what the FBI says was an apparent attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump while he was golfing in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
