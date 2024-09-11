Germany will soon start checks along its 9 land borders
Beginning next week, Germany will start to introduce border checks along all of its nine land borders. The country aims to reduce what it calls “irregular migration.”
Copyright 2024 NPR
Beginning next week, Germany will start to introduce border checks along all of its nine land borders. The country aims to reduce what it calls “irregular migration.”
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.