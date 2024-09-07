© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

The downfall of DEI

By Scott Detrow
Published September 7, 2024 at 5:05 PM EDT

As racial justice protests grew following the killing of George Floyd, many companies publicly embraced diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring policies. Now many are backing away from those policies.

Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
