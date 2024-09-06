Examining the effectiveness of armed school resource officers
NPR's A Martinez talks with Lucy Sorensen, an associate professor of public policy at the University of Albany, about the role of armed school resource officers.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's A Martinez talks with Lucy Sorensen, an associate professor of public policy at the University of Albany, about the role of armed school resource officers.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.