© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today for your chance to win a trip to Hawaii!

Examining the effectiveness of armed school resource officers

By A Martínez
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez talks with Lucy Sorensen, an associate professor of public policy at the University of Albany, about the role of armed school resource officers.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.