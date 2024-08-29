© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

On the Beltway, a DC Jazz Festival playlist curated by artist-in-residence, Corcoran Holt

By Nikki Birch,
Mitra I. Arthur
Published August 29, 2024 at 9:26 PM EDT
Photo credit: Donn Thompson; Graphic: Jackie Lay/NPR

The D.C. Jazz Festival in Washington, D.C. is celebrating its 20th anniversary. To celebrate, we invited bassist Corcoran Holt, artist-in-residence, to curate a playlist that highlights D.C. natives along with other bandleaders who will perform.

“I have chosen to make this particular playlist to highlight some of the artists who are appearing at the 20th anniversary of the DC Jazz Festival this year. Many are some of the finest musicians in the Washington, D.C. area. Others are some of my favorite composers and artists appearing at the fest this year. I hope you enjoy the sounds.”

Nikki Birch
Mitra I. Arthur
