© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news above the noise this election season - become a sustaining member today!

Health experts worry about the spread of bird flu during this fair season

Side Effects Public Media | By Ben Thorp
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM EDT

The Indiana State Fair is exhibiting prize dairy cows, amid the threat of bird flu that has been detected in cattle from 13 states.

Copyright 2024 Side Effects Public Media
Ben Thorp

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.