© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news above the noise this election season - become a sustaining member today!

Crypto companies poured over $119 million toward influencing federal elections

By Leila Fadel
Published August 29, 2024 at 4:43 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Public Citizen researcher Rick Claypool about how donations from crypto companies are affecting the election.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.