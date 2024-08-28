New details emerge about Trump campaign's altercation at Arlington National Cemetery
More information has come out about an altercation between the Trump campaign staff and an Arlington National Cemetery official on Monday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
More information has come out about an altercation between the Trump campaign staff and an Arlington National Cemetery official on Monday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.