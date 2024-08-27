Playing a game of 'Wild Card', actor Rob Delaney recalls a sweet childhood memory
Comedian Rob Delaney draws a question from the Wild Card deck and tells NPR's Rachel Martin about a time when a stranger made him feel loved.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Comedian Rob Delaney draws a question from the Wild Card deck and tells NPR's Rachel Martin about a time when a stranger made him feel loved.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.