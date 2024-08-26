© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Why this writer says her son deserves a champion like Tim Walz

By Karen Zamora,
Juana Summers
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:47 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with writer Tina Brown, who recently wrote an essay for the New York Times titled: "My Son and Gus Walz Deserve a Champion Like Tim Walz."

Karen Zamora
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
