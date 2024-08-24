Shelby Lynne on her new album 'Consequences of the Crown'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to musician Shelby Lynne about making beautiful music out of heartbreak and pain. Her new album is called "Consequences of the Crown."
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to musician Shelby Lynne about making beautiful music out of heartbreak and pain. Her new album is called "Consequences of the Crown."
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.