Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:53 AM EDT

Michelle and Barack Obama address the Democratic National Convention. Former President Trump aims to counter Democrats' convention message. The final report on Maine's deadliest mass shooting is out.

