Here’s who’s expected to speak on Day 1 of the DNC

Updated August 19, 2024 at 14:00 PM ET

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago. President Biden is slated to headline the night , serving as the opening act to what not too long ago would have been his convention.

With the theme of the day’s programming being “for the people,” Biden is expected to discuss his administration’s economic and policy priorities and how Harris would keep up that work if elected.

How to watch: DNC Night 1

Here are some of the other top speakers expected on Monday:

Here is the fuller programming list, as released by the Democratic National Convention Committee, in order of appearance, from 6:15 p.m.-11:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. CT):

Call to Order

Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

The Honorable Jaime R. Harrison

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Remarks and Video Introduction

The Honorable Brandon Johnson

Mayor of Chicago

Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee

Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Peggy Flanagan

Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota

Remarks

The Honorable Lauren Underwood

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Video

Rich Logis

Former Donald Trump Voter

Remarks

The Honorable Robert Garcia

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California

Joint Remarks

Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)

Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)

Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)

Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”

The Honorable Mallory McMorrow

Michigan State Senator

Remarks

The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo

United States Secretary of Commerce

Remarks

The Honorable Kathy Hochul

Governor of New York

Remarks

Shawn Fain

President of the United Automobile Workers

Remarks

The Honorable Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton

Former United States Secretary of State

Remarks

The Honorable James E. Clyburn

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina

Remarks

The Honorable Jamie Raskin

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland

Remarks

The Honorable Jasmine Crockett

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Remarks

The Honorable Grace Meng

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Joint Remarks

Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas

Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana

Hadley Duvall, Kentucky

Remarks

The Honorable Andy Beshear

Governor of Kentucky

Remarks

The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock

United States Senator, Georgia

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware

Remarks

Dr. Jill Biden

First Lady of the United States

Introduction

Ashley Biden

Remarks

The Honorable Joe Biden

President of the United States

With the last-minute overhaul of the convention, the speakers list for the rest of the week is still in flux. Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates and what to know for the rest of the week .

