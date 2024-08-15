© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign up for The Weekender now for a chance to win a VIP table at Prescott Park's Jazz Fest!

Since ousting Bangladesh's prime minister, student protesters are pushing reforms

By Diaa Hadid
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:56 AM EDT

Students sweep broken glass, direct traffic, and join the government after ousting the former leader of Bangladesh. But can they rebuild a country?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.