© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!

'Milton + esperanza' is the new album from esperanza spalding and Milton Nascimento

By Michel Martin
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

Musician esperanza spalding was in college when she became a fan of Brazilian singer Milton Nascimento. Now she's made an album with him.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.