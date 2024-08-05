© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Hurricane Debby made landfall in southeast U.S., causing flooding and power outages

By Kerry Sheridan
Published August 5, 2024 at 5:53 PM EDT

Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday morning causing major power outages and flooding throughout the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Kerry Sheridan
