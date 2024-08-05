Hurricane Debby made landfall in southeast U.S., causing flooding and power outages
Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday morning causing major power outages and flooding throughout the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday morning causing major power outages and flooding throughout the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.