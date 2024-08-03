Defense secretary revokes plea deal with accused 9/11 plotters
In a surprise move, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revoked a plea agreement reached earlier this week with three accused plotters of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
