A roundup of the Olympics on TV so far
Some lucky sports fans are in Paris, but most Olympics viewers are watching from home. NPR Pop Culture Critic Linda Holmes gives host Scott Simon her review of the broadcast coverage so far.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Some lucky sports fans are in Paris, but most Olympics viewers are watching from home. NPR Pop Culture Critic Linda Holmes gives host Scott Simon her review of the broadcast coverage so far.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.