© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!

The LOX: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

Experience with a live band is a prerequisite for most artists who want to play the Tiny Desk. The space isn’t kind to groups who aren’t locked in with each other and it will fully expose a lack of preparation. In the case of The LOX, chemistry has allowed the group to prevail in any environment. It’s the primary element of the trio’s longevity, so we all took a chance to build this performance from scratch. It took the audience a second to figure out what was happening, but the “woos” in tandem with the music affirmed everything. After 30 years in the game, we experienced The LOX, fresh and new again.

The trio of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch might not spring to mind when it comes to rappers who work with live bands. Established in Yonkers, N.Y., in the 1990s, the group specializes in gritty street anthems, usually best presented with two turntables and a microphone. The LOX utilized the typical tools of the trade three years ago to dominate The Diplomats and reinvigorate the rappers’ careers in their Verzuz battle. The band assembled here consists of Tiny Desk alumnus Carrtoons and Kiefer, Daru Jones on drums and vocalist Le’Asha. The arrangements added a level of sophistication never heard before from The LOX, and for the grand finale, they brought a string section — or “more band,” as Styles put it.

SET LIST

  • “All for the Love”
  • “Recognize”
  • “Good Love”
  • “Good Times”
  • “By Your Side”
  • “Kiss Your A** Goodbye”
  • “Money, Power & Respect”
  • “We Gonna Make It”


MUSICIANS

  • Jadakiss: lead vocals
  • Styles P: lead vocals
  • Sheek Louch: lead vocals
  • Carrtoons: bass, musical direction
  • Kiefer: piano
  • Daru Jones: drums
  • Le’Asha: vocals
  • Technician The DJ: DJ
  • Lelia-Michelle Walker: viola
  • Keith Colon: violin
  • Clarke Randolph: violin  
  • Johnny Walker, Jr.: cello


TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josephine Nyounai
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur
  • Audio Engineer: David Greenburg
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Alanté Serene
  • Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NHPR Music News
Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.