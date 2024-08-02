© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This summer, say goodbye to your unwanted car, truck, motorcycle, boat, or any other vehicle you no longer need! Through NHPR's Vehicle Donation Program, the process is quick and easy!

Children in northern Nigeria are suffering from acute malnutrition, aid groups say

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published August 2, 2024 at 4:41 AM EDT

Nigeria has one of Africa's largest economies but is seeing record rates of child malnutrition. Aid groups call it a nearly unprecedented crisis.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.