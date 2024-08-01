Hezbollah and Hamas bury slain leaders as Iran eyes revenge
Hezbollah and Hamas have buried their slain leaders. The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said the war in Gaza had now entered a new phase.
