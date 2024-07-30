© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 30, 2024 at 4:15 AM EDT

Donald Trump will be interviewed as a witness in the assassination attempt probe. A Democratic primary race for a U.S. House seat in Arizona gains interest from GOP donors. A roundup of Olympic news.

Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
