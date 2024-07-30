Kamala Harris’ campaign is reaching out to specific types of male voters
Campaigns don’t often reach out to male voters as men. At least on the Democratic side, that changed when Kamala Harris became the party’s likely nominee.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Campaigns don’t often reach out to male voters as men. At least on the Democratic side, that changed when Kamala Harris became the party’s likely nominee.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.