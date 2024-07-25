Vice presidential picks: How much do they matter?
With a spot on the Democratic ticket open, NPR's A Martinez asks two political scientists about their analysis of how important vice presidential picks are to a campaign.
Copyright 2024 NPR
With a spot on the Democratic ticket open, NPR's A Martinez asks two political scientists about their analysis of how important vice presidential picks are to a campaign.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.