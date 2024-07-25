© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase your tickets now for a chance to win $35k toward a new car or $25k in cash, and tonight's prize of an electric bike! Less than 2.5 hours till we pick the name of the bike winner!

Protecting the Paris Games from cyberattacks

By Jenna McLaughlin
Published July 25, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT

As the Paris Olympics get underway, teams of IT experts have been thinking about one thing for months, and it’s not the sports. It’s the possibility of a disruptive cyberattack.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.