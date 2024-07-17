© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Watch NPR's live special coverage of the RNC tonight

By Heidi Glenn
Published July 17, 2024 at 9:02 PM EDT

Updated July 17, 2024 at 15:45 PM ET

Republicans will hold former President Donald Trump’s nominating convention this week in Milwaukee and NPR will provide special coverage of the RNC Monday through Thursday.

Tap on the video above starting at 9 p.m. ET to watch NPR's live in-studio coverage with hosts and correspondents as the speeches in Milwaukee unfold. You can also listen to our live on-air coverage on many public radio stations and on the NPR app.

Heidi Glenn
