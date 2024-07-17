Scientists warn the U.S. can't afford to keep taking chances with bird flu
A cluster of new human cases of bird flu in Colorado underscores scientists' concerns that the outbreak in dairy cattle is still far from being contained.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A cluster of new human cases of bird flu in Colorado underscores scientists' concerns that the outbreak in dairy cattle is still far from being contained.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.