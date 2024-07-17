© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Federal jury finds Sen. Bob Menendez guilty on all counts in bribery trial

By Nancy Solomon,
A Martínez
Published July 17, 2024 at 4:31 AM EDT

A jury has found U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey guilty of all 16 counts of bribery, acting as a foreign agent and obstruction of justice.

Nancy Solomon
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
